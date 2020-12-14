Bipolar Depression Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.69% during the study period [2017-30] in 7MM, reports DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bipolar Depression market report by DelveInsight analyses that the market will experience a boost due to the increase in the patient pool and launch of the emerging therapies such as Abilify, Lumateperone/ITI-007, NRX-100/NRX-101, Zuranolone, SEP-4199, and Falkieri during the forecast period.

The Bipolar Depression Market Analysis report offers insights on disease comprehension, historical and forecasted epidemiology; and Bipolar Depression market trends in the 7MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan). The research report also covers the current Bipolar Depression treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to evaluate the underlying potential of the Bipolar Depression market.

Key Takeaways of Bipolar Depression Report

Mainly four medications are approved for Acute Treatment of depressive episodes associated with Bipolar Disorder in the United States : Symbyax (olanzapine-fluoxetine combination), Seroquel and Seroquel XR (quetiapine), Latuda (lurasidone), and Vraylar (cariprazine).

The US FDA licensed a supplemental New Drug Application for Vraylar for the expanded treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder for adults in May 2019.

for the expanded treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder for adults in May 2019. Key Market Players such as Celon Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, NeuroRx, Intra-cellular Therapies, COMPASS Pathways, Sage Therapeutics, Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Iltoo Pharma , and many others are developing therapies for the Bipolar Depression Treatment.

, and many others are developing therapies for the Bipolar Depression Treatment. Abilify, Lumateperone, NRX-100, and Zuranolone will enter the Bipolar Depression Market before 2024. The drugs such as Latuda (lurasidone), and Vraylar (cariprazine) are anticipated to enter the EU-5, and Japan market. The entry of Latuda and Vraylar is expected in the Japan market before 2022.

Bipolar Disorder, formerly known as Manic Depressive Illness or Manic Depression, is a mental disorder that is characterized by wide mood swings from high (manic) to low (depressed). In Bipolar Depression, the patient might feel sad, indifferent, or hopeless, in combination with a very low activity level. Bipolar Disorder is divided mainly into four subtypes Bipolar Disorder-I, Bipolar Disorder-II, Cyclothymic Disorder, and Bipolar Disorder not otherwise specified (NOS). The classification is based on the characteristics of mood swings. Depression is majorly seen in Bipolar Disorder-I type and Bipolar Disorder-II type. Bipolar Depression Symptoms include feeling sad or anxious; restless; concentration issues; trouble falling asleep, waking up too soon, or sleeping too much; uninterested; experiencing hopeless or worthless, or contemplating about death; unable to do even simple things, and talking very slowly, feeling like one has nothing to say, or forgetting a lot. There is no test available for the Bipolar Disorder diagnosis; a psychiatrist can diagnose it based on the patient's history and symptoms.

As per DelveInsight's analysts, the total Bipolar Depression diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was 1,857,545 in 2017. The estimates show that the highest diagnosed Bipolar Depression Prevalence in the United States was 740,715 cases in the same year. Also, it was observed that the number of patients experiencing depressive episodes is higher in BD-II than BD-I in the 7MM.

The report provides a comprehensive historical and forecasted analysis of Bipolar Depression Epidemiology segmented as:

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Bipolar Depression

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Bipolar Depression

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Bipolar Depression

Bipolar Depression Market

Bipolar Disorder is a highly recurrent disorder, and sometimes medication required to continue even if the patient feels well. The treatment has two phases:- the acute phase and the maintenance phase. Acute-phase treatment is aimed at the management of acute mood episodes (manic, hypomanic, or depressive). Maintenance-phase treatment is intended for preventing recurrences of acute episodes. Each phase is associated with particular treatment requirements, and available pharmacotherapies have shown differential effects as per the illness phase. Most commonly, mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, antidepressants, anti anxiety medications, and psychotherapy are used.

The US FDA, in October 2008, had allowed once-daily Seroquel XR (quetiapine fumarate) Extended-Release Tablets for the acute treatment of the depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder, the manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, and the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder as adjunctive therapy to lithium or divalproex. Seroquel XR is the only medication in its class authorized by the FDA for treatment of both major depressive disorder as adjunctive therapy and acute depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder as monotherapy. The drug has been allowed for adults. Seroquel XR and Seroquel are also approved in the EU to prevent recurrence of bipolar disorder in patients whose manic, mixed or depressive episode has reacted to quetiapine treatment.

Oral Zyprexa and fluoxetine in combination is used for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, but Zyprexa monotherapy is not indicated for the same.

The US FDA had given nod to lurasidone (Latuda, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc) for the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder (bipolar depression) in children and adolescents aged 10-17 years. Latuda was given the approval to improve depressive symptoms in patients with bipolar disorder in Japan in March 2020.

The US FDA permitted a supplemental New Drug Application for Vraylar for the expanded treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults in May 2019. Hungary-based Gedeon Richter Ltd. developed Vraylar (cariprazine) and licensed to Allergan; has also been sanctioned in the US for treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.

Although, the expected entry of emerging therapies such as Abilify (Aripiprazole), NRX-100/NRX101, among others is expected to boost the Bipolar Depression market in the forecasted period (2020-2030),though the launch of generics such as of Seroquel, Zyprexa and Latuda, the BPD market is going to experience a dip in its growing size. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies can also become an obstacle in the market growth. Besides, commercial and regulatory challenges, clinical challenges such as fewer randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of acute Bipolar Depression is also a major barrier that delays the clinical investigation of novel therapeutic targets. However, to cope up with the challenges posed, large-scale collaborative studies are underway that are applying new methods and are also anticipated to provide novel insights into disease mechanisms with the potential for the development of more targeted therapeutics.

Furthermore, increasing Bipolar Depression prevalence along with an increase in the awareness regarding mental disorders and rise in the popularity as well as the demand of new technologies such as IoT devices are expected to improve medication adherence thereby adding significantly to the Bipolar Depression market size growth in the forecast period 2020-30.

Scope of the Report

Geography Coverage: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period of Bipolar Depression Market Report: 3-year Bipolar Depression historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

3-year Bipolar Depression historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Bipolar Depression Markets Segmentation: By Geographies, By Bipolar Depression Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

By Geographies, By Bipolar Depression Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Key Players Involved: Celon Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, NeuroRx, Intra-cellular Therapies, COMPASS Pathways, Sage Therapeutics, Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Iltoo Pharma, and several others.

Celon Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, NeuroRx, Intra-cellular Therapies, COMPASS Pathways, Sage Therapeutics, Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Iltoo Pharma, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Bipolar Depression emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

Comparative and conjoint analysis of Bipolar Depression emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Bipolar Depression Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and Bipolar Depression market size by therapies.

Tools used such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1.Key Insights 2.Executive Summary of Bipolar Depression 3.Bipolar Depression Market Overview at a Glance 4.Bipolar Depression Disease Background and Overview 5.Case Reports 6.Bipolar Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.United States Bipolar Depression Epidemiology 8.EU5 Bipolar Depression Epidemiology 8.1. Germany Epidemiology 8.2. France Epidemiology 8.3. Italy Epidemiology 8.4. Spain Epidemiology 8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology 9.Japan Bipolar Depression Epidemiology 10.Bipolar Depression Current Treatment and Medical Practices 11.Unmet Needs 12.Bipolar Depression Marketed Products 12.1. Vraylar (Cariprazine): Allergan (AbbVie)/Gedeon Richter 12.2. Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride): Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma) 13.Bipolar Depression Emerging Therapies 13.1. Key Cross Competition 13.2. Abilify (Aripiprazole): Otsuka Pharmaceutical 13.3. Lumateperone/ITI-007: Intra-cellular Therapies 13.4. NRX-100/NRX-101: NeuroRx 13.5. Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways 13.6. Zuranolone (SAGE-217): Sage Therapeutics 13.7. SEP-4199: Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 13.8. ILT101: Iltoo Pharma 13.9. Falkieri (Esketamine DPI): Celon Pharma 14.Bipolar Depression 7MM Market Analysis 15.United States Bipolar Depression Market Outlook 16.EU-5 countries Bipolar Depression Market Outlook 16.1. Germany Market Size 16.2. France Market Size 16.3. Italy Market Size 16.4. Spain Market Size 16.5. United Kingdom Market Size 17.Japan Bipolar Depression Market Outlook 17.1. Japan Market Size 18.Bipolar Depression Market Drivers 19.Bipolar Depression Market Barriers 20.SWOT Analysis 21.Reimbursement and Bipolar Depression Market Access 22.Appendix 23.DelveInsight Capabilities 24.Disclaimer 25.About DelveInsight

