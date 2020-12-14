Technavio estimates the global compressor oil market is expected to grow by USD 1.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005522/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire).

The market is driven by increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities. However, the availability of oil-free compressors might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Compressor Oil Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for compressor oil from the industrial machinery segment. This can be attributed to the extensive use of compressors for industrial machinery in industries such as construction, chemical, food and beverages (F&B), mining, metalworking, and pulp and paper. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Compressor Oil Market: Geography Landscape

57% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as rapid industrialization and significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery are fueling the growth of the compressor oil market in APAC.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for compressor oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Compressor Oil Market Vendors:

BP Plc

BP Plc operates its business through segments such as Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The company offers Energol GE-C 220 and Energol RC-R compressor oil.

Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. operates its business through segments such as Upstream and Downstream. The company offers Capella P, CETUS HIPERSYN, and Cetus PAO compressor oil.

China Petrochemical Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp. operates its business through segments such as Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Chemicals. The company offers SINOPEC 4502 Synthetic Compressor Oil, SINOPEC 4511-1 Ethene Compressor Oil, SINOPEC 4513 Synthetic Compressor Oil, and SINOPEC 4513-1 Synthetic Compressor Oil.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Turbine Oil Market Global turbine oil market is segmented by product (mineral oil-based lubricants and synthetic oil-based lubricants) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Get a Free Sample Report to know more

Global Bunker Oil Market Global bunker oil market is segmented by product (residual fuel and distillate fuel) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Get a Free Sample Report to know more

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005522/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/