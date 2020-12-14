Hair Dryer Manufacturers Focus on Product Launch Activities, Market Estimated to Account for US$ 12.4 Bn by 2030: TMR

-Enterprises working in the global hair dryer market are increasing focus on incorporation of artificial intelligence while manufacturing their products. This strategy is helping players advance the product quality.

-In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate hair dryer market during assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair dryer refers to an electromechanical tool that holds an ability to blow cool or hot air over wet or damp hair. This product is gaining traction owing to its ability to help in accelerating the water evaporation process and making the hair dry in lesser time. As a result, there is remarkable growth in the use of hair dryer in all worldwide locations. Owing to this factor, the global hair dryer market is likely to show promising sales avenues in the assessment period of 2020-2030.

Analysts at TMR note that the global hair dryer market will show growth at a decent CAGR of ~6% during forecast period. Increased efforts of enterprises to offer innovative and cost-efficient products are likely to play key role in the expansion of the global hair dryer market in the upcoming years.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32558

Key Findings of Hair Dryer Market Report

The hair dryer market is expected to account for about US$ 12.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. Among all product types, the wired hair dryers segment accounted for major market share in 2019.

In terms of end-use, commercial end-use is dominant segment in the global hair dryer market.

Asia Pacific is dominant region in the market for hair dryer.

is dominant region in the market for hair dryer. The abovementioned region is projected to maintain its dominant position in the hair dryer market during assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Explore 150 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Hair Dryer Market (Product Type: Wired and Wireless; Price Range: Less than US$ 50, US$ 50 - US$ 100, and More than US$ 100; End Use: Individual and Commercial; and Distribution Channel: Online [e-Commerce Websites and Company-owned Websites] and Offline [Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Others]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hair-dryer-market.html

Hair Dryer Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global hair dryer market is predicted to show promising expansion avenues in the assessment period 2020-2030. One of the important factors attributed to this growth is remarkable increase in number of professional salons in all worldwide locations.

The market is expected to gather prodigious expansion opportunities on the back of increased research and development activities by market enterprises to improve the quality of their products.

In recent few years, major population worldwide is more inclined toward personal grooming. This factor is predicted to impact positively on the overall expansion of hair dryer market in the forthcoming years.

The global hair dryer market is experiencing remarkable growth in demand for wired hair dryers. This growth is on the back of diverse dynamics including low cost, low power consumption, sturdy product design and innovation, and lightweightness of this product. Thus, increased use of this product is predicted to help in the robust sales avenues in the global market for hair dryer in the assessment period 2020-2030.

Analyze hair dryer Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Hair Dryer Market: Competitive Assessment

Presence of many active players makes the competitive landscape of the hair dryer market highly intense. Thus, market enterprises are utilizing different strategies to gain competitive edge.

Many players in the market for hair dryer are launching technologically advanced products. Apart from this, several enterprises are growing interest in utilizing online promotional strategies. For instance, many companies are growing focus on showcasing the reviews of their products. This strategy is helping vendors to attract new customer base and thereby boosting their sales.

The list of important companies working in the hair dryer market includes Dyson Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Groupe SEB, Procter & Gamble (Braun), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Jemella Ltd (GHD), Ikonic (SSIZ INTERNATIONAL), and Helen of Troy.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32558

The hair dryer market can be segmented as follows:

Product Type

Wired

Wireless

Price Range

Less than US$ 50

US$ 50 - US$ 100

- More than US$ 100

End Use

Individual

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Departmental Stores



Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Consumer Goods & Services Industry:

Beauty Facial Mask Market - The global beauty facial mask market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. A beauty facial mask is a category of cosmetics that are usually formulated as creams, gels, serum, or sheets purposed to deliver improved skin appearance and quality. Beauty facial masks are marketed in varied packaging and compositions, and are mostly bought based on skin type or specific skin concerns.

Organic Personal Care Market - Rapid increase in usage of organic personal care products in various parts of the globe in projected to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers & distributors in the near future. After exhibiting considerable growth in the food and beverages industry, the practice of manufacturing organic products have penetrated into the personal care industry. Introduction of new standards & regulations imposed by the federal government of various countries especially in North America and Europe is anticipated to drive the market in the forecasted timeline.

Nail Art Printer Market - The growing influence of social media platforms is nurturing the bond of women with fashion and beauty aficionados, which helps in driving awareness about new beauty-oriented technologies. Besides this, increasing self-consciousness regarding personality and looks in this image-centric age is likely to drive more women towards being direct or indirect customers of the nail art printer market.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/hair-dryer-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg