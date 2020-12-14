

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Monday after turning in a mixed performance for two straight sessions. With the upward move, the Dow is closing in on the record intraday high set last Wednesday.



Currently, the major averages are hovering near their highs of the young session. The Dow is up 224.78 points or 0.8 percent at 30,271.15, the Nasdaq is up 161.80 points or 1.3 percent at 12,539.67 and the S&P 500 is up 31.79 points or 0.9 percent at 3,695.25.



The strength on Wall Street comes following news of the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).



The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.



Traders also remain optimistic about a new fiscal stimulus bill, with a report from Reuters detailing efforts to pass a previously unveiled $908 billion bipartisan relief plan.



A person briefed on the matter told Reuters the package will be split into two proposals that could be voted on separately in order to win approval.



Reuters said one bill would be a $748 billion measure including money for small businesses, the jobless and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, while the other would include more controversial measures such as liability protections for business and aid for state and local governments.



The advance also comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, but traders are optimistic the central bank will announce additional stimulus measures.



Biotechnology stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 4.5 percent to its best intraday level in four months.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is leading the sector higher after agreeing to be acquired by AstraZeneca (AZN) in a cash and stock deal valued at $39 billion or $175 per share.



Significant strength has also emerged among networking stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. The index has reached a record intraday high.



Semiconductor, retail and housing stocks are also seeing considerable strength, while oil and steel stocks have moved to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground amid the strength on Wall Street. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3 basis points at 0.923 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de