SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2020 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/12/2020) of GBP0.34m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/12/2020) of GBP32.11m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 154.03p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 154.03p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/12/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 89686 EQS News ID: 1155056 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 14, 2020 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)