Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces Results of Its Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V: VIO)(FRANKFURT: VL51) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on December 9, 2020, all items were approved as follows:

Election of Claude St-Jacques, Mark Fedosiewich, Éric Desaulniers, Charles-Olivier Tarte and Laurent Eustache as directors;

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; and

Name change of the Corporation to Vior Inc.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

