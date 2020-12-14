Anzeige
Im Visier der Anleger: Christina Lake News: Denkwürdiger Montag nach Super-Meldung
14.12.2020
Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces Results of Its Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V: VIO)(FRANKFURT: VL51) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on December 9, 2020, all items were approved as follows:

  • Election of Claude St-Jacques, Mark Fedosiewich, Éric Desaulniers, Charles-Olivier Tarte and Laurent Eustache as directors;
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; and
  • Name change of the Corporation to Vior Inc.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich
President and CEO
Tel.: 613-898-5052
mfedosiewich@vior.ca
Website: www.vior.ca
SEDAR: Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Vior inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/620771/Vior-Announces-Results-of-Its-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
