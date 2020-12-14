Expected 2021 revenue of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million with EBITDA of EUR 100 million to EUR 125 million

Strengthening of capital base through successful EUR 52.5 million capital increase

Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has published its forecast for the financial year 2021.

The Company's growth in infrastructure for bitcoin mining and High-Performance Computing, which whilst already substantial in 2020, is set to accelerate significantly again in 2021. Accordingly, Northern Data AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year, based only on contracts that have already been concluded or are in the process of being concluded, envisages revenues of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million and an EBITDA of EUR 100 million to EUR 125 million. The forecast for 2021 is thus significantly higher than the forecast for the current 2020 financial year, which is expected to close with revenues of EUR 120 million to EUR 140 million and an EBITDA of between EUR 45 million and EUR 60 million. For the following years, the management expects a continuation of this dynamic growth.

In order to support this strong growth in revenues and earnings, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have decided on a capital increase of 900,000 new shares, excluding subscription rights. The shares will be issued at EUR 58.30, slightly above Friday's closing price, and will be subscribed to by founding shareholders BlackMars Capital, as well as Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of Christian Angermayer, and further strategic financial investors. The transaction is being managed by Hauck Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG. The Company will receive EUR 52.5 million in new capital.

In addition, the Company is currently in advanced discussions regarding the potential acquisition of a further data center site in Europe, in order to meet their current levels of high customer demand. It was only recently that the successful commissioning of new locations in the Netherlands and Germany was announced, with further locations in Canada and Scandinavia to follow.

CEO Aroosh Thillainathan comments: "Building on our market position as a leading HPC infrastructure provider, as well as the upcoming commissioning of further HPC data centers such as the USD 216 million GPU cluster, we have created the basis for above-average and, above all, highly profitable growth for many years in extremely fast-growing areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The fact that renowned investors and strategic partners are further expanding their investment in the current capital increase is a great recognition of the performance of the entire Northern Data team."

About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in the field of High-Performance Computing (HPC). With its customer-specific solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for various HPC applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active company is today a leading provider of HPC solutions worldwide. Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any location worldwide. The company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Northern Data group currently employs about 150 members of staff.

