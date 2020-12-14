Kyle Krch Announces Official Launch of Scholarship Program

The Kyle Krch Scholarship Program is providing three scholarships valued at $2,000 each

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Real estate investor Kyle Krch of Krch Realty Reno NV is proud to announce that his scholarship program has officially launched. The Kyle Krch Scholarship Program is now accepting submissions from college and university applicants across the U.S. and will be open until the deadline date of February 28, 2021. One of the scholarship prizes will be exclusive to an applicant from Reno, Nevada, or one that attends the University of Reno, Nevada.

Kyle Krch is the founder of Krch Realty Reno NV and one of the owners of Hughes Private Capital investment firm. Collectively, the companies have over 250 team members and over $75 million in assets under management and are planning a national rollout to take place before the end of 2023.

The scholarship program is providing three scholarships valued at $2,000 USD each and is open to students in all years of graduate study, including high school seniors.

Students pursuing a degree in Business, Finance, Medical, Computer Science, Engineering, and Aviation are eligible to apply. Students interested in pursuing entrepreneurship and/or a post-graduate degree or certificate will be given special prioritization.

In order to be considered as a recipient for the Kyle Krch Scholarship Program, applicants must submit proof of enrollment and write and submit a 500-word essay that lists their program of choice, the college or university where they are studying, and what type of career they would like to pursue in the future. Applicants are encouraged to share their hopes and ambitions and explain how the scholarship funds will help to achieve them.

Kyle Krch thanks all interested applicants for their submissions and looks forward to reviewing them. Only successful applicants will be contacted.

To learn more and to apply for this opportunity, please visit: kylekrchscholarship.com.

About Kyle Krch

Kyle Krch is a real estate investor from Reno, Nevada. He began his career in the United States Army and became a military intelligence analyst. He was later recruited into the Special Operations U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment. After attending the army's elite leadership course, Ranger School, he became one of the youngest Ranger qualified soldiers in the modern era at only 19 years of age. He was honorably discharged in 2001. He launched Krch Realty Reno NV at age 25 and grew the company into a regional real estate leader. He sold Krch Realty in 2019 to Hughes Private Capital and became an owner in the Hughes Private Capital investment firm. Collectively, the companies boast over 250 team members and over $75 million in assets under management. They are planning a national rollout to take place before the end of 2023.

Contact:

Krch Scholarship Committee

apply@kylekrchscholarship.com

SOURCE: Kyle Krch

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620804/Kyle-Krch-Announces-Official-Launch-of-Scholarship-Program