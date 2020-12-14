[feature image: https://www.twenty20.com/photos/26fe1367-25bf-4f33-9672-ce1ed3f46fd7]Trulieve Stock Soars on Record Q3 Results & ExpansionTrulieve Cannabis Corp (CNSX:TRUL, OTCMKTS:TCNNF) continues to be one of the best U.S. pot stocks. TCNNF stock is up 132% year-over-year, 156% year-to-date, and 25% since the U.S election.The S&P 500, meanwhile, is up approximately 18% year-over-year and 14% year-to-date. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ), the world's largest cannabis exchange-traded fund (ETF), is down one percent year-over-year and seven percent year-to-date. That said, it's up a whopping 43% since the November.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...