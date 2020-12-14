Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company is developing a decentralized financial ("DeFi") product for international markets.

The Company's efforts relating to this product are focused on building a decentralized platform based on the Ethereum blockchain specifically designed for customers in international markets. The product is currently in the design phase and the Company expects the product to be ready for market early next year.

Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton, explains that, "We believe that we are at the beginning of a paradigm shift in the financial markets, with DeFi serving as an alternative to centralized financial infrastructure. However, right now it is difficult for most people to actually use decentralized finance because most applications are not designed for mass adoption. Furthermore, while DeFi has been primarily focused on the US market, we are bringing the value of DeFi to international markets."

The Company will continue to provide updates on its development work and the product.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

