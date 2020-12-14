Waylay, an IoT software company at the forefront of the enterprise digital transformation has today appointed Leonard Donnelly as CEO.

Leonard Donnelly is an Irish high tempo international tech entrepreneur with an extensive network of relationships globally. The company has entered its high growth phase and accordingly has organized into three new acceleration business units, one of which will be led by Waylay's outgoing CEO and Co-Founder Piet Vandaele, alongside Veselin Pizurica and Wouter Van Eetvelde. Other new appointments at Waylay in recent weeks have been Elly Schietse, heading marketing, and Margot Vanden Poel, in charge of finance.

Today Waylay is renowned for its IoT orchestration, automation, and AI analytics solutions already at work in some of the world's largest enterprises. Going forward, the company as a pioneer in the development of low code and zero code software solutions will transform the complex IoT data science world into a more humanly intuitive and visually oriented experience for application and digital twin development. Waylay brings its citizen developer approach to the IoT and facilitates the creation of new applications and revenue streams based on otherwise unexploited data. All Waylay solutions are available in an "any cloud" (cloud-agnostic) environment thus always ensuring that enterprise customers will be in total control of their assets, operations, and intelligence, in a secure way.

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading IoT automation and analytics software company that builds automation platforms for the Internet of Things. Waylay's data orchestration platform is used by enterprises to develop automation applications using IoT, IT, and cloud data in the most flexible way.

Find out more at www.waylay.io

