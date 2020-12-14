Technavio estimates the global organic soap market to grow by USD 260.33 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005575/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Soap Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of organic BPC products. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps might challenge growth.

Organic Soap Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the organic bar soap segment in 2019. This is due to the availability of a wide range of organic bar soap portfolios. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Organic Soap Market: Geography Landscape

35% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Growing consumer awareness about harmful chemicals in synthetic or inorganic soaps is the major factor fueling the growth of the organic soap market in North America.

The US is the key market for organic soaps in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Organic Soap Market Vendors:

EO Products

EO Products operates its business through segments such as Essential oils, hands, bath, Body, Face, and Hair. Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus Mint.

Laverana GmbH Co. KG

Laverana GmbH Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Care products and Makeup products. Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Sell-out channel segment. Key products offered by the company include Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap Verbena and Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap Lavender.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

