Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Jon Erik Engeset, Chairman of the board of directors, has on 14 December 2020 purchased 27,600 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 36.058 per share through his wholly-owned investment company Dionysos AS. Mr Engeset has subsequently transferred the same number of shares to his sons Håkon Engeset and Halvdan Engeset at the same price. Following the transactions, Mr Engeset controls a total of 39,899 shares in Hexagon Purus AS.



For further information please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.