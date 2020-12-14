Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der Anleger: Christina Lake News: Denkwürdiger Montag nach Super-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
München
14.12.20
19:29 Uhr
3,979 Euro
+3,979
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2020 | 19:41
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Jon Erik Engeset, Chairman of the board of directors, has on 14 December 2020 purchased 27,600 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 36.058 per share through his wholly-owned investment company Dionysos AS. Mr Engeset has subsequently transferred the same number of shares to his sons Håkon Engeset and Halvdan Engeset at the same price. Following the transactions, Mr Engeset controls a total of 39,899 shares in Hexagon Purus AS.

For further information please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.