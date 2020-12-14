Technavio estimates the global smart toilet seat market to grow by USD 700.95 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by new product launches. However, the high price of smart toilet seats might challenge growth.

Smart Toilet Seat Market: End-user Landscape

The market saw maximum demand for smart toilet seats from the residential end-user segment in 2019. This is attributed to the growth in the construction of residential buildings across the world. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Smart Toilet Seat Market: Geography Landscape

75% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the growing home improvement market and rising urban population are fueling the growth of the smart toilet seat market in APAC.

Japan and China are the key markets for smart toilet seats in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.

Major Three Smart toilet seat Market Vendors:

Brondell Inc.

Brondell Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bidets, Heated Toilet Seats, Air Purifiers, Water Filtration Systems, and Others. The company offers smart toilet seat products such as SWASH 1400, SWASH 1000, SWASH 1200, SWASH DS725, and ECOSEAT S101.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Home wellness appliances, Cosmetics, and Water environment. The company offers a wide range of smart toilet seat products such as BASH 21-A Coway Clinic Bidet, BAS27-A Coway Self Sterilizing Bidet, and BASH30-A Coway Intelligent Care Bidet.

Duravit AG

Duravit AG operates its business through the unified segment. The company offers smart toilet seat products such as SensoWash Starck f Lite shower toilet seat and SensoWash Slim shower toilet seat under its SensoWash shower-toilets range.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

