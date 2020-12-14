Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $10.1 Million

Launches Lumin Bioinformatics SaaS platform

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology solutions provider engaged in transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker and data platforms, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Launched our Lumin Bioinformatics proprietary SaaS platform

Delivered record quarterly revenue of $10.1 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

Reported income from operations, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, of $400,000

Raising our full-year revenue guidance to 20%-25%

Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions, commented, "This quarter was highlighted by a significant milestone for Champions as we unveiled Lumin Bioinformatics, our proprietary SaaS program that provides customers with tools to interrogate our vast database and perform computational research in an effort to identify new targets in their drug discovery and development programs. Through both internal and public datasets, we have built tools and visualizations that provide a powerful mechanism for cancer biologists to leverage computational analytics in discovery and development programs."

David Miller, CFO of Champions added, "We reached another quarterly revenue record, exceeding $10 million for the first time equating to a 33% year over year revenue increase. The success of our recent product launches has led to continued bookings growth, positioning Champions to deliver further revenue milestones in the coming quarters. Accordingly, we are raising our full-year revenue guidance to 20%-25%. In addition, the launch of our Lumin platform represents another product rollout that Champions expects to become a meaningful contributor to the continued expansion of the Company over the coming years."

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 32.7% to $10.1 million compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was due to a continued increase in sales, both in number and size of studies, and the expansion of both our platform and product lines. Our contract amounts have increased as we perform more complex studies and end point analysis testing. Total costs and operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $10.1 million compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $2.8 million or 37.9%.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Champions reported income from operations of $7,000, including $85,000 in stock-based compensation and $307,000 in depreciation and amortization expenses, a decrease of $284,000 compared to the income from operations of $291,000, inclusive of $77,000 in stock-based compensation and $178,000 in depreciation and amortization expenses, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, Champions reported non-GAAP income from operations of $401,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $546,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $144,000.

Cost of oncology solutions was $5.6 million for the three-months ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $1.8 million, or 45.4% compared to $3.9 million for the three-months ended October 31, 2019. For the three- months ended October 31, 2020, gross margin was 44.2% compared to 49.1% for the three-months ended October 31, 2019. The increase in cost of oncology services for the three-month period was mainly due to an increase in compensation, lab supply, and outsourced lab service expenses. Outsourced lab services accounted for $1.4 million of the total increase. Excluding outsourced lab services, the overall expense increase in cost of sales is generally in line with the expected contribution based on the growth in revenue, study volume, and expansion into new services. Gross margin varies based on timing differences between expense and revenue recognition and was driven lower by the increase in costs on growing study volume in advance of revenue recognition. The cost of outsourced lab services amplified this impact.

Research and development expense for the three-months ended October 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, an increase of $308,000 or 23.0%, compared to $1.3 million for the three-months ended October 31, 2019, respectively. The increase was due to increased compensation and lab supply expense as we continued to develop new service capabilities and endpoint analysis testing. Additionally, we incurred sequencing costs as our investment in characterizing our TumorBank continued, adding valuable data to our platform. Sales and marketing expense for the three-months ended October 31, 2020 was $1.3 million, an increase of $371,000, or 38.0%, compared to $977,000 for the three-months ended October 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to compensation expense driven by the continued investment in expanding our business development team. General and administrative expense for the three-months ended October 31, 2020 was $1.5 million, an increase of $333,000, or 29.3%, compared to $1.1 million for the three-months ended October 31, 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses are primarily comprised of compensation, insurance, accounting fees, and depreciation expenses and have increased to support the overall infrastructure growth of the company.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $880,000 for the three-months ended October 31, 2020 compared to $360,000 for the same period last year. The increase in cash flow from operations is primarily due to the improvement in financial operating results.

The Company ended the quarter in a strong cash position with a $8.6 million cash balance compared to $2.8 million at the end of the same period last year. The Company has no debt.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

For the first six months of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 36.9% to $19.7 million, as compared to $14.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. For the first six months of fiscal 2021, total operating expenses increased 33.7% to $19.6 million, as compared to $14.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was due to increased sales, both in number and size of studies, an increase in demand for our services, the growth of the platform, and the expansion of our product line. Our customers are seeking more complex study designs and end point analysis testing, contributing to the larger contract sizes.

For the first six months of fiscal 2021, Champions reported income from operations of $31,000, which includes $205,000 in stock-based compensation and $584,000 in depreciation and amortization expenses, an increase of $357,000 or 109.6%, compared to a loss from operations of $323,000, inclusive of $208,000 in stock-based compensation and $360,000 depreciation, for the first six months of fiscal 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation, Champions reported operating income of $822,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to income of $244,000 in the same period last year.

Cost of oncology solutions was $11.0 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $7.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020, an increase of $3.3 million or 43.8%. Gross margin was 44.2% for the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to 46.9% for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase in cost of oncology services for the six-month period was mainly due to an increase in compensation, lab supply and outsourced lab service expenses. Excluding outsourced lab services, the overall expense increase is generally in line with the expected contribution based on the growth in revenue, study volume, and expansion into new services. Gross margin varies based on timing differences between expense and revenue recognition and was driven lower by the increase in costs on growing study volume in advance of revenue recognition. The cost of outsourced lab services amplified this impact.

Research and development expense was $3.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021 an increase of $603,000, or 22.8% compared to $2.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase was due to increased compensation and lab supply expense as we continued to develop new service capabilities and endpoint testing analysis, and incurred sequencing costs as we continued to characterize our TumorBank. Sales and marketing expense for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $2.6 million, an increase of $709,000, or 38.4% compared to $1.8 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily due to compensation expense driven by the continued investment in expanding our sales force. General and administrative expense was $2.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021 , an increase of $289,000, or 11.3% compared to $2.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. General and administrative expenses are primarily comprised of compensation, insurance, accounting fees, and depreciation expenses and have increased to support the overall infrastructure growth of the company.

Net cash provided by operations was $164,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to net provided by operations of $81,000 in fiscal 2020, an increase of $45,000 or 55.6%.

Conference Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) to discuss its third quarter financial results. To participate in the call, please call 877-407-8035 (domestic) or 201-689-8035 (international) ten minutes ahead of the call and give the verbal reference "Champions Oncology."

Full details of the Company's financial results will be available Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the Company's Form 10-Q at www.championsoncology.com.

* Non-GAAP Financial Information

See the attached Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss) for an explanation of the amounts excluded to arrive at Non-GAAP net income (loss) and related Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with supplemental measures of operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods before and after certain items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Certain unusual or non-recurring items that management does not believe affect the Company's basic operations do not meet the GAAP definition of unusual or non-recurring items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are not, and should not, be viewed as a substitute for similar GAAP items. Champions defines Non-GAAP dilutive earnings (loss) per share amounts as Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Champions' definition of Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) and Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that provides transformative end-to-end research and development solutions, ranging from in vitro cell line assessments, modeling treatment in the clinic using highly predictive patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, as well as assessing clinical patient samples with sophisticated biomarker platforms. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to accelerate the development of oncology therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that inherently involve risk and uncertainties. Champions Oncology generally uses words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many unforeseen factors. See Champions Oncology's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 for a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Champions Oncology's future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may not meet these expectations. The Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Champions Oncology's expectations, except as required by law.

Champions Oncology, Inc.

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 1 $ 307 $ 76 $ (334) Less: Stock-based compensation 85 77 205 208 Net income (loss)- Non-GAAP $ 86 $ 384 $ 281 $ (126)

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EPS - GAAP, basic $ - $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ (0.03) Less: Effect of stock-based compensation on EPS 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 EPS - Non-GAAP, basic $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ (0.01) Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EPS - GAAP, diluted $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.03) Less: Effect of stock-based compensation on EPS 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 EPS - Non-GAAP, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ (0.01)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Oncology services revenue $ 10,117 $ 7,625 $ 19,664 $ 14,362 Cost of oncology services 5,644 3,881 10,980 7,633 Research and development 1,650 1,341 3,247 2,644 Sales and marketing 1,348 977 2,556 1,847 General and administrative 1,468 1,135 2,850 2,561 Income (loss) from operations 7 291 31 (323) Other income 9 27 73 15 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 16 318 104 (308) Provision for income taxes 15 11 28 26 Net income (loss) $ 1 $ 307 $ 76 $ (334) Net income (loss) per common share outstanding basic $ - $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ (0.03) and diluted $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.03) Weighted average common shares outstanding basic 13,064,191 11,619,686 12,811,921 11,619,569 and diluted 15,062,103 12,964,792 14,563,060 11,619,569

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 (unaudited) Cash $ 8,553 $ 8,342 Accounts receivable 5,960 4,770 Other current assets 477 385 Total current assets 14,990 13,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,527 2,798 Property and equipment, net 4,872 3,993 Other long term assets 36 128 Goodwill 335 335 Total assets $ 25,760 $ 20,751 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,943 $ 5,642 Current portion of finance lease 18 125 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 605 503 Deferred revenue 6,188 5,815 Total current liabilities 12,754 12,085 Non-current operating lease liabilities 5,932 3,170 Other Non-current Liability 181 178 Total liabilities 18,867 15,433 Stockholders' equity 6,893 5,318 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,760 $ 20,751

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 76 $ (334) Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operations: Stock-based compensation expense 205 208 Operating lease right-of use assets 79 198 Depreciation and amortization expense 584 360 Gain on termination of operating lease (75) - Gain on disposal of equipment - (52) Allowance for doubtful accounts 49 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (754) (333) Net cash provided by operating activities 164 81 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,224) (522) Refund of security deposit 92 - Net cash used in investing activities: (1,132) (522) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,294 2 Finance lease payments (115) (14) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities: 1,179 (12) Net increase (decrease) in cash 211 (453) Cash at beginning of period 8,342 3,237 Cash at the end of period $ 8,553 $ 2,784 Non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 3,872 3,205 Credit received on purchase of equipment $ - $ 160 Unpaid portion of property and equipment purchase $ 240 $ 321

