TDG Gold Corp. Adds Talisker Nominee to Board of Directors

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / TDG Gold Corp. (formerly, Kismet Resources Corp.) (TSXV:KSMT.P) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Filgate to the board of directors of the Company pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement signed with Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker") on December 11, 2020.

Matt has 10 years of exploration experience with a focus on developing grass roots projects through to resource definition, geological interpretation and project management. He was instrumental in the re-definition of the Barkerville Gold Camp and managed both the greenfield and brownfields drilling campaigns which resulted in the discovery of over 4 million ounces of gold. He currently works with Talisker with a focus on new business, project evaluations and execution of exploration across multiple projects in southern British Columbia. Matt holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Victoria.

With the appointment of Matthew Filgate, the board of directors of the Company is now six members consisting of Andrew French, Terence Harbort, Evandra Nakano, Fletcher Morgan, John-Paul Dau and Matthew Filgate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historic drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historic data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions.

Qualified Person

Duncan McBean P.Geo., TDG Gold Corp.'s Vice President Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents in this press release.

