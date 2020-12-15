LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics in Boca Raton serves South Floridians with age management therapies. Dr. Gaines discusses NAD's role in keeping a vibrant immune system. He is also conducting Physician Telehealth Consultations for those who want to achieve health and beauty goals during this time.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Dr. Gaines wants to help his patients keep a healthy immune system, which also needs to be shared with the greater South Florida community.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/70251_ae15d3a9e16a62a1f0a0fef9c5fd.png

NAD+'s Role in Keeping A Healthy Immune System

As people continue to cope with the pandemic, most people have thought about their immune system but have not considered the role NAD+ plays and how it can affect their response to a deadly virus.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a critical coenzyme found in every cell of one's body and helps the immune system function at its best by repairing and remodeling cells.

A viral infection causes free radicals to form which causes DNA damage. To repair DNA, the body needs high levels of NAD+. Young people have high levels of NAD+ in their cells, but as people age, those levels deplete and can make people more susceptible to infection.

Animal research has found that raising NAD+ levels may help reverse signs of aging and lower the risk of many chronic diseases

NAD+ IV therapy is a good solution to replenish one's NAD+ levels in the fight against viruses but it has many additional benefits. It's recommended in a series of 3 weekly treatments by LifeGaines but will be customized based on each patient's specific needs. NAD+ IV therapy is a slow drip process, so it takes time to enter into your system, generally 3-4 hours per treatment. NAD+ IV therapy can;

Improve brain health and neurological function

Improve mental clarity

Improve brain regeneration

Improve depression

Improve the skin

Boost energy levels

Reduce overall fatigue

Restore muscle function and athletic performance

Improved Immune System

People are now using NAD+ IV therapy to improve their skin's appearance such as for improved tone, texture and a reduction in common skin conditions.

For information on NAD+ IV Therapy which can help repair the body, call LifeGaines at

(561) 931-2430.

Dr. Gaines also helps patients who need:

Hormone Therapy

Regenerative Medicine

Men's & Women's Sexual Health

Complimentary aesthetics consultations can determine someone's needs for:

Botox Fillers Threads

Laser Facials

Peels

Skin resurfacing

New patient virtual appointments will receive 10% off a future in-office service!

Inquire about Telehealth consultations. Call (561) 931-2430.

Dr. Richard Gaines is the Chief Medical Officer of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, an age management medical practice located in Boca Raton, FL. His new practice offers a complete regenerative medicine program for men and women, including hormone optimization, sexual health, as well as facial rejuvenation.

LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics is located at 3785 N. Federal Hwy, Suite 150 Boca Raton, FL 33431. Go to www.lifegaines.com to learn more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70251