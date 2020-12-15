

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its third-quarter preliminary operating group result significantly increased to 66 euros from last year's 39 million euros. The earnings improvement was mainly supported by sugar segment, whilst CropEnergies, special products and fruit segments in total come up to the high previous year's level.



The company noted that negative effects from the anewed pan-European lockdown have already been observed since mid of October.



Quarterly revenues were 1.74 billion euros up from 1.71 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020/21, Südzucker now expects operating group result to be in a range of 190 million euros - 240 million euros and group revenues of 6.6 billion euros - 6.8 billion euros, in the overall view as well as against the background of the increasingly intensifying lockdown in Europe and the seasonal weak fourth quarter.



Südzucker said in October that it expected group operating profit to be in a range of 300 million euros - 400 million euros, and consolidated group revenues of 6.9 billion euros - 7.2 billion euros.



'Further extend, duration and economic effects in the course of the corona pandemic are still difficult to predict and could lead to opportunities and risks for the Südzucker group for the remaining part and beyond the current business year,' Südzucker said in a statement.



In a separate press release, CropEnergies on Monday reported that its preliminary operating profit for the first nine months of the financial year 2020/21 rose to 79 million euros from 70 million euros in the previous year. But, revenues declined to 625 million euros from 668 million euros in the prior year.



CropEnergies reduced outlook for financial year 2020/21, due to the second wave of the corona pandemic and current developments and the associated restrictions.



CropEnergies now expects annual operating profit to be in a range 95 million euros - 110 million euros and revenues of 825 million euros - 855 million euros. Previously, it had expected an operating profit between 110 million euros and 140 million euros, revenues of 850 million euros - 900 million euros.



