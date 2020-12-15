Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
Breaking News: NetCents meistert wichtige Hürde in Richtung Krypto-Kreditkarten Launch!
15.12.2020 | 05:04
New Jersey Posts $931,620,415 Sports Handle for November

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network, reports that the New Jersey Division of Gaming enforcement has released their handle for the month of November posting an all time high for the fourth month in a row.

"Having now experienced three consecutive all time highs there is beginning to creep in speculation as to when the boom will bust. Confronted with the holidays, a time when most consumers have less free cash on hand, it is possible that the continual rise will be dampened." - Ioana Romanasu, Editor at WSN.

Outside of Nevada, New Jersey is by far the state that has accrued the highest total amount of sports betting since launch with $10,850,873,475 being wagered in the state since legalization began in June, 2018. Other states that have accrued high total handle numbers are Pennsylvania with $4,048,118,487, Indiana with $1,892,156,777, and Mississippi with $780,346,716.

States that have legalized sports betting have also set up a gaming authority watchdog to oversee and manage the new activity. These reports made by the various gaming divisions are used to instill a sense of trust and confidence in the new activities by transparently posting the handle number, revenue to operators, and the taxable income.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

