Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Receives Assay Results for CVZ-61 With High of 1860ppm: 260ft (79m) of 1130ppm From 107ft (32m) to 367ft (112m)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FRA:N7R) OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the assay results for drill hole CVZ-61 (shown below). Approximately 298ft (91m) of lithium claystone was intersected, of which, 260 ft (79m) ran an average of 1130ppm. This average is consistent with Noram's current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE") after the completion of the prior 4 phases of drilling.

"The completion of thick high-grade lithium claystone intersections such as CVZ-61 confirm our belief that the resource extends to the south beyond the currently defined resource area. These results will add substantially to the resource estimate and we anticipate the results for CVZ-62 and CVZ-63 to do the same" commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 1. Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

The summary of assay results is as follows:

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Depth to Top (m) Depth to Base (m) Recvd Wt. (Kg) Li (ppm) CVZ-61 1710101 17 27 5.2 8.2 2.22 540 CVZ-61 1710102 27 37 8.2 11.3 2.32 570 CVZ-61 1710103 37 47 11.3 14.3 2.48 640 CVZ-61 1710104 47 57 14.3 17.4 2.89 730 CVZ-61 1710105 57 67 17.4 20.4 2.89 870 CVZ-61 1710106 67 77 20.4 23.5 0.18 680 CVZ-61 1710107 77 87 23.5 26.5 2.41 680 CVZ-61 1710108 87 97 26.5 29.6 2.74 620 CVZ-61 No Sample 97 107 29.6 32.6 CVZ-61 1710109 107 117 32.6 35.7 1.59 970 CVZ-61 1710110 117 127 35.7 38.7 2.5 900 CVZ-61 1710111 127 137 38.7 41.8 1.18 790 CVZ-61 1710112 137 147 41.8 44.8 3.11 920 CVZ-61 1710113 147 157 44.8 47.9 2.83 1860 CVZ-61 1710114 157 167 47.9 50.9 2.63 1140 CVZ-61 1710115 167 177 50.9 53.9 2.37 920 CVZ-61 1710116 177 187 53.9 57.0 2.88 1230 CVZ-61 1710117 187 197 57.0 60.0 0.89 820 CVZ-61 1710118 197 207 60.0 63.1 2.79 1180 CVZ-61 1710120 207 217 63.1 66.1 3.42 1480 CVZ-61 1710121 217 227 66.1 69.2 1.24 1650 CVZ-61 1710122 227 237 69.2 72.2 3.41 1360 CVZ-61 1710123 237 247 72.2 75.3 3.05 1440 CVZ-61 1710124 247 257 75.3 78.3 3.69 1260 CVZ-61 1710125 257 267 78.3 81.4 1.73 1120 CVZ-61 1710126 267 277 81.4 84.4 2.87 1240 CVZ-61 1710127 277 287 84.4 87.5 2.18 970 CVZ-61 1710128 287 297 87.5 90.5 3.36 1060 CVZ-61 1710129 297 307 90.5 93.6 1.59 930 CVZ-61 1710130 307 317 93.6 96.6 3.32 990 CVZ-61 1710131 317 327 96.6 99.7 3.16 940 CVZ-61 1710132 327 337 99.7 102.7 2.12 1180 CVZ-61 1710133 337 347 102.7 105.8 1.87 940 CVZ-61 1710134 347 357 105.8 108.8 2.91 1150 CVZ-61 1710135 357 367 108.8 111.9 2.8 940 CVZ-61 1710136 367 377 111.9 114.9 2.32 860 CVZ-61 1710137 377 387 114.9 118.0 3.05 750 CVZ-61 1710138 387 397 118.0 121.0 3.31 720 CVZ-61 1710139 397 407 121.0 124.1 3.05 760 CVZ-61 1710140 407 417 124.1 127.1 3.01 760

The samples were analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories, Vancouver, B.C. using the ME-MS61 method, which includes a four-acid digestion. The samples were accompanied by 4 QA/QC sample standards, all of which returned results within their respective normal ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

