Breaking News: NetCents meistert wichtige Hürde in Richtung Krypto-Kreditkarten Launch!
WKN: A2JE8T ISIN: CA65542J2056 Ticker-Symbol: N7R1 
Tradegate
15.12.20
08:33 Uhr
0,288 Euro
+0,024
+9,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORAM VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORAM VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2710,28408:34
0,2760,28808:34
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2020 | 07:56
Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Receives Assay Results for CVZ-61 With High of 1860ppm: 260ft (79m) of 1130ppm From 107ft (32m) to 367ft (112m)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FRA:N7R) OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the assay results for drill hole CVZ-61 (shown below). Approximately 298ft (91m) of lithium claystone was intersected, of which, 260 ft (79m) ran an average of 1130ppm. This average is consistent with Noram's current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE") after the completion of the prior 4 phases of drilling.

"The completion of thick high-grade lithium claystone intersections such as CVZ-61 confirm our belief that the resource extends to the south beyond the currently defined resource area. These results will add substantially to the resource estimate and we anticipate the results for CVZ-62 and CVZ-63 to do the same" commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 1. Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

The summary of assay results is as follows:

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

Depth to Top (m)

Depth to Base (m)

Recvd Wt. (Kg)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-61

1710101

17

27

5.2

8.2

2.22

540

CVZ-61

1710102

27

37

8.2

11.3

2.32

570

CVZ-61

1710103

37

47

11.3

14.3

2.48

640

CVZ-61

1710104

47

57

14.3

17.4

2.89

730

CVZ-61

1710105

57

67

17.4

20.4

2.89

870

CVZ-61

1710106

67

77

20.4

23.5

0.18

680

CVZ-61

1710107

77

87

23.5

26.5

2.41

680

CVZ-61

1710108

87

97

26.5

29.6

2.74

620

CVZ-61

No Sample

97

107

29.6

32.6

CVZ-61

1710109

107

117

32.6

35.7

1.59

970

CVZ-61

1710110

117

127

35.7

38.7

2.5

900

CVZ-61

1710111

127

137

38.7

41.8

1.18

790

CVZ-61

1710112

137

147

41.8

44.8

3.11

920

CVZ-61

1710113

147

157

44.8

47.9

2.83

1860

CVZ-61

1710114

157

167

47.9

50.9

2.63

1140

CVZ-61

1710115

167

177

50.9

53.9

2.37

920

CVZ-61

1710116

177

187

53.9

57.0

2.88

1230

CVZ-61

1710117

187

197

57.0

60.0

0.89

820

CVZ-61

1710118

197

207

60.0

63.1

2.79

1180

CVZ-61

1710120

207

217

63.1

66.1

3.42

1480

CVZ-61

1710121

217

227

66.1

69.2

1.24

1650

CVZ-61

1710122

227

237

69.2

72.2

3.41

1360

CVZ-61

1710123

237

247

72.2

75.3

3.05

1440

CVZ-61

1710124

247

257

75.3

78.3

3.69

1260

CVZ-61

1710125

257

267

78.3

81.4

1.73

1120

CVZ-61

1710126

267

277

81.4

84.4

2.87

1240

CVZ-61

1710127

277

287

84.4

87.5

2.18

970

CVZ-61

1710128

287

297

87.5

90.5

3.36

1060

CVZ-61

1710129

297

307

90.5

93.6

1.59

930

CVZ-61

1710130

307

317

93.6

96.6

3.32

990

CVZ-61

1710131

317

327

96.6

99.7

3.16

940

CVZ-61

1710132

327

337

99.7

102.7

2.12

1180

CVZ-61

1710133

337

347

102.7

105.8

1.87

940

CVZ-61

1710134

347

357

105.8

108.8

2.91

1150

CVZ-61

1710135

357

367

108.8

111.9

2.8

940

CVZ-61

1710136

367

377

111.9

114.9

2.32

860

CVZ-61

1710137

377

387

114.9

118.0

3.05

750

CVZ-61

1710138

387

397

118.0

121.0

3.31

720

CVZ-61

1710139

397

407

121.0

124.1

3.05

760

CVZ-61

1710140

407

417

124.1

127.1

3.01

760

The samples were analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories, Vancouver, B.C. using the ME-MS61 method, which includes a four-acid digestion. The samples were accompanied by 4 QA/QC sample standards, all of which returned results within their respective normal ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anita Algie."
Director and CFO
Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620870/Noram-Receives-Assay-Results-for-CVZ-61-With-High-of-1860ppm-260ft-79m-of-1130ppm-From-107ft-32m-to-367ft-112m

