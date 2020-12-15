

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to October. Average earnings including bonus is seen climbing 2.2 percent.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3344 against the greenback, 138.84 against the yen, 1.1839 against the franc and 0.9104 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



