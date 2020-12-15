Due to the hard lock-down, Kamux's car sales go online in Germany

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the coronavirus and epidemic situation in Germany, from December 16th, 2020 the state closes down retail stores extensively in the country excluding only the most essential shops. According to the current information, the lock-down will last until January 10th, 2021. An extension could be possible, it will depend on the incidence of infections.

This lock-down means that also Kamux will have to close its eight stores in Germany.

"We have already experienced one lock-down in Germany during this spring. Again, we will change over to online and remote selling entirely. Despite the circumstances, we can offer good customer service and do car sales through digital channels with our committed and skilled remote sales team," says Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, Kamux.

"This is unfortunate but the situation in Germany is worrying. Preventing the epidemic from spreading any further is the top priority. We have virtual presence for our customers in every city we operate in Germany. Visiting brick and mortar stores is not a prerequisite for car buying. Today's technologies enable safe and flexible ways to do business," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 170 993 4040

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

