Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: NetCents meistert wichtige Hürde in Richtung Krypto-Kreditkarten Launch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Berlin
15.12.20
08:13 Uhr
12,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.12.2020 | 08:27
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Due to the hard lock-down, Kamux's car sales go online in Germany

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the coronavirus and epidemic situation in Germany, from December 16th, 2020 the state closes down retail stores extensively in the country excluding only the most essential shops. According to the current information, the lock-down will last until January 10th, 2021. An extension could be possible, it will depend on the incidence of infections.

This lock-down means that also Kamux will have to close its eight stores in Germany.

"We have already experienced one lock-down in Germany during this spring. Again, we will change over to online and remote selling entirely. Despite the circumstances, we can offer good customer service and do car sales through digital channels with our committed and skilled remote sales team," says Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, Kamux.

"This is unfortunate but the situation in Germany is worrying. Preventing the epidemic from spreading any further is the top priority. We have virtual presence for our customers in every city we operate in Germany. Visiting brick and mortar stores is not a prerequisite for car buying. Today's technologies enable safe and flexible ways to do business," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 170 993 4040

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/due-to-the-hard-lock-down--kamux-s-car-sales-go-online-in-germany,c3254648

KAMUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.