

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net sales amounted to 52.54 billion Swedish kronor, down from 61.69 billion kronor a tear ago. Sales decreased 10 percent in local currencies.



The company noted that a strong recovery in the third quarter continued for much of the fourth quarter.



Between September 1 and October 21, sales decreased 3 percent from last year in local currencies. Between October 22 and November 30, sales fell 22 percent, as the recovery transitioned into a new slowdown as a result of the pandemic's second wave.



For the 2020 financial year, net sales amounted to 187.03 billion kronor, down from 232.76 billion kronor last year. Net sales decreased 18 percent in local currencies.



