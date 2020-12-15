

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union for an additional dosing option, 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, in the approved indication of locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer in adults. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on data from several Imfinzi clinical trials, including the PACIFIC Phase III trial, and the CASPIAN Phase III trial.



The company said this new dosing option, once approved, will be available to patients with locally advanced, unresectable NSCLC weighing more than 30kg.



José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: 'The four-week dosing regimen will decrease the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting, furthering our efforts to ensure continuity of care for cancer patients at high risk of complications during the pandemic.'



