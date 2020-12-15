Solvay S.A.: Mark your calendar for Solvay 2021 financial events

Mark your calendar for Solvay 2021 financial events

Brussels, December 15, 2020, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2021 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

Event Date Full year 2020 earnings February 24, 2021 First quarter 2021 earnings May 5, 2021 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 11, 2021 First half year 2021 earnings July 29, 2021 First nine months 2021 earnings October 28, 2021

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

