Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
14.12.20
20:40 Uhr
96,58 Euro
-0,36
-0,37 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2020 | 08:41
Solvay S.A.: Mark your calendar for Solvay 2021 financial events

Mark your calendar for Solvay 2021 financial events

Brussels, December 15, 2020, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2021 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

EventDate
Full year 2020 earningsFebruary 24, 2021
First quarter 2021 earningsMay 5, 2021
Ordinary General Shareholders' MeetingMay 11, 2021
First half year 2021 earningsJuly 29, 2021
First nine months 2021 earningsOctober 28, 2021

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

