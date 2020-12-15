DJ Hardman & Co Research: Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Leveraging the modularity of LIGHT

Hardman & Co Research: Leveraging the modularity of LIGHT AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. Over the past two years, important technical milestones have significantly de-risked the project. Now, AVO is working on the verification and validation phase, prior to LIGHT being used on the first patients to support CE marking. At its recent investor day, the company highlighted how its differentiated business model is attracting commercial partners that should enhance long-term shareholder returns. Additionally, it is reducing the cost of PT so that it becomes accessible to all.

