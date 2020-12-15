At the request of Maha Energy AB AB, the trading in the company's A-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Atvexa AB's applies and will be approved for admission to trading of it's A-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be on December 16, 2020, and from December 17, 2020, the A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on December 16, 2020. Short name: MAHA A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008374383 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 124631 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.