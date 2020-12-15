

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) reported a loss before tax of 699.5 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2020 compared to profit of 26.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 227.5 pence compared to profit of 8.5 pence. The Group noted that the decrease was primarily due to revaluation deficits in the current year. EPRA earnings was 29.4 million pounds, down 46.2%. EPRA earnings per share was 9.6 pence compared to 17.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 124.5 million pounds from 126.9 million pounds, previous year. Rental income was 114.4 million pounds compared to 117.3 million pounds. Net property income was down 24.2% to 74.3 million pounds.



The Board plans to resume dividend payments as soon as it considers prudent, maintaining its policy of sustainable dividend growth over the long-term.



