

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), on Tuesday, reported second-quarter revenue of £207 million, higher than the previous year's £120.8 million, primarily driven by elevated trading volumes across a larger, total active client base of 207,000 clients in the quarter. In the prior year period, total active client base was 133,800.



The company noted that its active client base has now materially increased in size over the prior year, benefitting from a continuation of strong client acquisition.



For the first six months of fiscal 2021, IG Group expects net trading revenue to be around £416 million versus £249.9 million generated in the first-half period of fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IG GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de