Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fastighets AB Trianon, company registration number 556183-0281, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Fastighets AB Trianon applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is published and that the liquidity requirements will be met, first day of trading is expected to December 17, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First Premier North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 37,465,500 shares of which 1,521,118 A-shares and 35,944,382 B-shares. Short Name: TRIAN B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 35,944,382 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009921471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 139762 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.