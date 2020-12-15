Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two AI related contracts totalling $150,000 on the initial pilot contracts.

The first contract is for tech support for Incheon International Airport Corporation ("IIAC"), a major airport in the Republic of Korea.

Under the terms of the contract, Datametrex will provide AI for job automation scheduling using AI technologies in partnership with third party software from Sees solutions for Workload Automation-As-A-Service ("WAAAS"). The batch job scheduler will help automate the workflow with all batch jobs that are software managed and approve the results of the execution by WAAAS. Integrated batch job scheduler systems are linked to the existing legacy system and each target system is configured to execute batch jobs. Once operational, the system will feature integrated batch job management, flexible approval system, efficient calendar management, secure security, optimal performance, and agent add-in are features that manage file transfer functions.

The Company was also awarded a contract with ABL Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ("ABL") for job automation scheduling. The Company commenced the work, and is already in negotiation to expand the scope of work and contract.

About Incheon International Airport Corporation

Seoul Airport, known officially as Incheon International Airport (IATA: ICN, ICAO: RKSI), and is the largest and the primary airport serving Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The airport employs over 40,000 people and include airport management staff, security personnel and system managers.

It is located west of Incheon city and 30 miles (48 km) west of Seoul. Incheon Airport consists of two passenger terminals, and has 111 boarding gates altogether, with 44 in Terminal 1, 30 in Concourse A (connected to Terminal 1), and 37 in Terminal 2. It has been rated as the one of the world's cleanest airports and highly rated international transit airports by Skytrax. In 2019, the airport served a total of 70,857,908 passengers and ranked 8th in international passengers and 3rd in international cargo. Additional information on Incheon is available at www.airport.kr/

About ABL Life Insurance Co., Ltd

Founded in 1954, ABL Life provides insurance products and financial services to 1.13 million customers based on a nationwide sales network. ABL Life Insurance is striving to become "a reliable global life insurance company that provides 'better life' through advanced products and smart services." Additional information on ABL is available at www.abllife.co.kr/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

