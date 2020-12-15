The following information is based on a press release from Indutrade AB (INDT, SE0001515552) published on December 03, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved a bonus issue with the issue of new shares on December 3, 2020. Two (2) new share will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is December 17, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date according to section 2.2 in Corporate Actions Manual If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Index Services Team at the Toll Free Number - + 1 301 978 8311 or at IndexServices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833101