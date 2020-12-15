DJ CBD Global Sciences, Inc.: Dog the Bounty Hunter Signs a Two-Year Partnership with CBD Global Sciences to Create and Sell 'Dog Unleashed CBD'

CBD Global Sciences, Inc. CBD Global Sciences, Inc.: Dog the Bounty Hunter Signs a Two-Year Partnership with CBD Global Sciences to Create and Sell 'Dog Unleashed CBD' 15-Dec-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dog the Bounty Hunter Signs a Two-Year Partnership with CBD Global Sciences to Create and Sell 'Dog Unleashed CBD' Denver, Colorado, via NewMediaWire [1] -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), today announced the finalization of an agreement with Dog the Bounty Hunter to launch a CBD product line branded as 'Dog Unleashed CBD' which will coincide with his upcoming reality TV docudrama called 'Dog Unleashed' in Q2 of 2021. Dog the Bounty Hunter and CBD Global Sciences have partnered to create a new CBD brand called 'Dog Unleashed CBD' which will roll out Q1 2021 with a robust line of CBD products aimed at addressing multiple ailments in the human body using a holistic approach. Initial sales of Dog Unleashed CBD can be found at www.dogunleashedcbd.com, [2] an internet sales platform that is set to open by the end of this month. The product launch is timed to coincide with the fourth airing of his reality TV docudrama airing on a subscription-based app and streaming online. While testing the waters on viewership, Dog had over 30,000 new subscribers after just two Instagram postings about the new show. Viewership for the new docudrama is expected to beat all previous records. Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman) has begun enlisting from his 6,000,000+ followers on multiple social media platforms to sign up for the airing of his new season. Dog was introduced to Aethics CBD (www.aethics.com [3]) and appreciated the focus on efficacy with the brand and delivery mechanisms for CBD in multiple product lines. Dog expressed his desire to assist people around him with ailments such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) and multiple other ailments that impact people today. In an interview with Dog, he said, "I have been approached by many CBD companies over the past 24-months and CBD Global Sciences has exceeded my expectations as the right company to deliver a quality product to my followers, something that will actually work and help them feel better. I was introduced to Cannabis during my wife's battle with cancer and can speak to how it assisted her in pain management and other aspects of the battle that she endured. Growing to know the team at CBD Global Sciences, I came to find comfort in the fact that I can share this product with my six million plus fans and be confident that they will be thoroughly pleased with the CBD products that we will be selling." He also stated that "CBD allows me to recover from bumps and bruises and calms the anxiety from the daily stress of catching bad guys without impairing my ability to operate or think clearly as CBD does not get you high." Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, "I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Dog and Francie on this CBD project and look forward to helping them spread the word about the positive impact of CBD on the human body." ABOUT DOG UNLEADED and DOG UNLEASHED CBD Dog Unleashed (launching Q2 2021) will be the fourth show that Dog has launched. This brand has moved to online streaming and subscription-based viewing. Past shows have set records on three different networks, A&E, CMT and WGN, on which he still holds the record for the most viewed shows in the past 15 years. Promotional interviews that will highlight both the upcoming docudrama and the Dog Unleashed CBD has already begun and will continue with several daytime shows including Dr. Oz, Ellen, Tamron Hill, Entertainment Tonight and multiple Fox affiliates. Most interviews will be completed virtually and through various social media platforms due to the realities of COVID-19. ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC. CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com [3]) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com [4] ), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online. CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 