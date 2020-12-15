Idag, den 15 december 2020, offentliggjorde M2 Asset Management AB ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Corem Property Group AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna av serie A (CORE A, ISIN-kod SE0010714279, orderboks-ID 066929), stamaktierna av serie B (CORE B, ISIN-kod SE0010714287, orderboks-ID 147093) och preferensaktierna (CORE PREF, ISIN-kod SE0010714311, orderboks-ID 074282) i Corem Property Group AB ska ges observationsstatus. Today, December 15, 2020, M2 Asset Management AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Corem Property Group AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary shares of class A (CORE A, ISIN code SE0010714279, order book ID 066929), the ordinary shares of class B (CORE B, ISIN code SE0010714287, order book ID 147093) and the preference shares (CORE PREF, ISIN code SE0010714311, order book ID 074282) in Corem Property Group AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB