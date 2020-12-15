

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in November.



The producer price index decreased 1.3 percent annually in November and import prices decreased 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in November.



The latest decline was mainly due to a fall in prices of petroleum products and pharmaceutical preparations, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.9 percent yearly in November and declined 0.2 percent from a month ago.



