PR Newswire
15.12.2020 | 10:33
Harvard economist Andrei Shleifer joins SKEMA as a visiting professor

One of the world's leading economists, this eminent professor will conduct post- COVID-19 research on finance and growth at SKEMA Business School for the 2020-2021 academic year.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrei Shleifer is among the world's most highly cited economists for his research work. He has taken a year leave from the Harvard campus, where he has been teaching since 1991, to join SKEMA as a visiting professor.

Harvard economist Andrei Shleifer joins SKEMA as a visiting professor

Alice Guilhon, SKEMA's dean, is delighted with his arrival: "Andrei is recognised as one of the world's leading economists. He can make a significant contribution to SKEMA's research, particularly in the crucial area of French and European post-COVID-19 financial and economic recovery."

Florencio Lopez de Silanes, associate dean for academic strategy at SKEMA and professor of finance and economics, with whom Andrei Shleifer will continue to work, underlines a historic cooperation between them: "We have been co-authors for over 25 years, starting at Harvard where we spent several years together and helped create the area of "Law and Finance."

The economists will work together on the assignment from September 15, 2020, to August 31, 2021. Based at the Sophia Antipolis campus, Andrei will have access to SKEMA's resources from its three sites in France for his research work.

Helping leaders boost growth

Professors Lopez de Silanes and Shleifer will work this year on several research projects at SKEMA. One of these projects will study the factors that determine investment and are at the origin of macroeconomic development and employment growth. This issue is key in France and Europe in the context of the current economic recession created by the health crisis linked to COVID-19.

The expectations of economic agents condition their consumption and investment decisions. Therefore, a turnaround in expectations towards greater optimism is essential for economic recovery. As a global expert in the formation of macroeconomic expectations, Professor Shleifer will work with Professor Lopez de Silanes and other researchers to try to understand how European companies form expectations and how these impact investment choices, and thus, economic growth.

Press contact: Christine Cassabois, christine.cassabois@skema.edu

SKEMA Business School logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385577/AndreiShleifer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218913/Skema_business_school_Logo.jpg


