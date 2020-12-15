Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
15.12.2020 | 11:09
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 15

The figure 115p was incorrect. This has now been changed to the correct amount
of 155p.


Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs acquired ordinary shares of one penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 115p per Ordinary Share, as follows:

NameNumber of Ordinary Shares acquired
Victoria Muir3,141

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name(s)Victoria Muir
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusVictoria Muir is a non-executive director of the Company
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePremier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b)LEI2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price
155 pence		Volume
3,141
d)CurrencyGBP
e)Aggregated informationN/A
f)Date of the transaction14 December 2020
g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

07849 630549

Angie Boothroyd (angie.boothroyd@linkgroup.co.uk)

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

