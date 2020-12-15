The share capital of NKT A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 December 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0010287663 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NKT -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 32,232,027 shares (DKK 644,640,540) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,744,009 shares (DKK 214,880,180) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 42,976,036 shares (DKK 859,520,720) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 122 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NKT -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3478 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66