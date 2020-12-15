

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone job vacancy rate increased in the third quarter, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.



The job vacancy rate rose marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the rate stood at 2.2 percent.



The rate in industry and construction was 1.5 percent and that in services came in at 1.7 percent in the third quarter.



The job vacancy rate in the EU27 also climbed to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.



