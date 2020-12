Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of December 16, 2020 Updated identifiers as of December 16, 2020: Trading code: BULLOMXX12AVA5 ISIN-code: GB00BKZYHG12 Order book id: 191555 Amount: 20,000,000 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050