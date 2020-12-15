Locate Bio is a developer of next-generation orthobiologic products for use in orthopaedic surgery. The company's historical expertise is in drug delivery, which it is using to solve some of the issues with existing competitor products, such as the delivery of growth factor for its bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP-2) eluting graft substitute LDGraft. The company has three bone graft products and one cartilage product in development, with the first (CertOss) expected to have regulatory clearance in 2022. We value the company's portfolio of products at £113.1m.

