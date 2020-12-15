CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Announces its Hemp Farm Facility for production in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson announces its Hemp Farm facility for production here in Arizona!

The Company is proud to announce the finalization for leasing a hemp farm located in Arizona. The season to grow hemp will start in the Spring of 2021. Lisa Nelson states "The agreement has been signed and we can't stress enough how excited we are to start growing hemp this upcoming spring!"

CBD Life Sciences is leasing two properties. One being in Snowflake, Arizona which is a farm & the other property is in Tempe, Arizona and it is a cultivation facility which is ready now for production. Both locations are massive and have a lot of potential growing room. The company that CBD Life Sciences is working with processes around 10+ pounds of premium flower in a single day which is wonderful news for customers. This cultivation facility and farm delivers the best quality product on the market, leaving all competitors in the dust! They have been in the business around 6 years and were the first company in Arizona to get a cultivation license. In conclusion, Lisa Nelson states "This opens up a lot of doors and opportunities for our company and we can't wait to get the ball rolling"!

Link to Video!: https://streamable.com/8lw4cp

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480)326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

