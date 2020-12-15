

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an unprecedented surge on Monday, the United States reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country.



With 2,62,816 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to 16519628 as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. This is a steep increase of 72000 from the previous day.



COVID-19 cases in the West have now outpaced the Midwest at 738 per million people. Cases in the West account for nearly one third of all reported cases.



Along with new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. also are rising, breaking records on a daily basis.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Monday, a total of 110,549 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection. This is the 13th consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



21,456 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in ICU, and 7,706 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



On Monday, national Covid test positivity rate fell to 10.3 percent, lower than the 7 day average of 13. 7 percent.



Arizona and Nevada have the highest hospitalizations per million people in the country. Current hospitalizations in Arizona have surpassed the state's peak in the summer.



With 1301 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease crossed the 300,000 mark.



A massive coronavirus vaccination effort kicked off nationwide on Monday with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments sent to all 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico.



Healthcare workers were the first Americans to get the first doses.



At a media briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Washington, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar said that this weekend's shipment that is now being delivered consists of 2.9 million doses, which is enough to vaccinate 2.9 million people. Another 2.9 million doses is being held back to ensure those people get their second dose in 21 days.



'It's likely that another vaccine may be authorized in the coming days if it meets the (Food and Drug Administration's) rigorous standards,' he said, referring to the Moderna vaccine. 'Pending the successful authorization of other vaccine options, we have enough vaccines already purchased to ensure we can meet our goal of vaccinating every American who wants it by the end of the second quarter of 2021,' Azar told reporters.



California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he got word from Pfizer that the state will receive an additional 393,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine early next week. More people are hospitalized in the most populous state in the country than in any other state.



