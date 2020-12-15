City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 14-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 193.50p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.73m

Net borrowing level: 6%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 14-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.90p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.05m

Net borrowing level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528