How to say 'Bollocks To Brexit' - and Still Live and Travel in the EU

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of the endless negotiations and misleading Brexit statements? Fearful that you'll never see the continent again? Want to take back control? With no end in sight for the millions of Britons who voted to remain in the European Union, help is at hand. Passports Global Ltd, a leading London-based citizenship firm, has devised a unique UK SIPP route to Portuguese citizenship. Just invest €350,000 (£318,000) in an equity fund regulated by the Portuguese Government, and you can become eligible to be resident in Portugal, and eventually an EU citizen once again.

"This is the way to thumb your nose at the politicians who have lied, dithered and obfuscated," says Robin Chapman, managing director of Passports Global Ltd. "It also ensures that individuals can continue to enjoy the delights of travelling and living on the continent of Europe."

From 31 December 2020, nationals of the United Kingdom will have no right of abode in the EU and may only be eligible to stay for 90 days in a six-month period. However, Passports Global has devised an arrangement with a UK SIPP manager that allows investment into what is termed a "Non-Standard SIPP Asset". One such asset can be a private equity fund regulated by the Portuguese Government. To find out more, and to see if you are eligible, contact Robin Chapman at robin.chapman@passportsglobal.com or go to https://passportsglobal.com/country/5d4ba630c0fd0e2447a3ca42

About Passports Global Ltd

Passports Global Ltd's unrivalled experience and expertise has helped hundreds of applicants successfully select the most suitable second citizenship options and preparing and processing the application until its successful completion. The headquarters of Passports Global Ltd is at 180 Piccadilly, London W1J 9HF UK. It has representatives and partners in Malta, Mauritius, Kenya, South Africa and the West Indies.

Passports Global Ltd can process applications for European citizenship and residency schemes such as those offered by Cyprus, Malta, Portugal and UK. Passports Global Ltd is the leading experts in citizenship by investment programmes in the Caribbean, including St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Dominica and Grenada. These are some of the most appealing and competitively priced citizenship schemes available.