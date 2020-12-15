NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule: Date Reporting Information 15 January 2021 Sales report for 2020 Q4 15 February 2021 Interim financial information for the year 2020 31 March 2021 Audited financial statements for the year 2020 15 April 2021 Sales report for 2021 Q1 15 July 2021 Sales report for 2021 Q2 30 July 2021 Interim financial information for 2021 H1 15 October 2021 Sales report for 2021 Q3 On 23 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva.remeikiene@neofinance.lt