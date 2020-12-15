

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in October, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 7.565 billion in October from EUR 8.373 billion in the same period last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 5.847 billion.



Exports decreased 8.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.1 percent rise in September.



On an annual basis, imports fell 8.2 percent in October, following a 6.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 1.3 percent, while imports rose 1.4 percent in October.



In the October quarter, exports and imports rose 13.5 percent, each, compared to previous month.



Data also showed that the import prices rose 0.3 percent monthly in October and fell 5.0 percent from a year ago.



