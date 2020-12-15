Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 76. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 07.12.2020 through 11.12.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 07.12.2020 40.000 250,0106 8.750 206,8842 48.750 08.12.2020 15.200 249,3032 35.000 205,2839 50.200 09.12.2020 25.971 249,1346 16.000 207,4961 41.971 10.12.2020 25.593 250,0075 17.500 207,3541 43.093 11.12.2020 30.555 248,7571 24.500 205,0472 55.055

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 15.12.2020

Linde plc