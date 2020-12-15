Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the first three Neovasc Reducer ("Reducer") implants in France. The implants are an important step for Neovasc as the Company continues to expand access for Reducer therapy to patients suffering from refractory angina.

The implants were conducted by Prof. Martine Gilard, Director of Interventional Cardiology, and Prof. Romain Didier, Brest University Hospital, France. Prof. Stefan Verheye, Interventional Cardiologist at the Antwerp Cardiovascular Center in Middelheim, Belgium, provided support for the procedures. "Refractory angina is a difficult burden for many French patients despite medical therapy or invasive procedures," said Prof. Gilard. "I'm gratified that we were able to offer the Reducer treatment for the first time in France."

"France is one of the largest markets in Europe, and it represents a meaningful growth opportunity for Reducer," commented Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "We are currently navigating the reimbursement process for the therapy in the country, and plan to commercialize Reducer more broadly in France through a direct sales force upon reimbursement approval."

The Reducer is a wire mesh implanted into a vein in the heart. It provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

