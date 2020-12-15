Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform you of the following changes to the fee model for collateral management. Changed interest accrual on cash collateral From January 1, 2021 interest on cash amounts posted as cash collateral will begin to accrue from the same day Nasdaq Clearing takes receipt of such cash deposit. Cash amounts called back will accrue interest up to and including the day of the cash callback. Consolidation of the safekeeping and custody account fees From February 1, 2021 the current custody account fee and safekeeping fee will be consolidated into one single fee. The new consolidated fee will be called "Safekeeping fee" and will be applicable to all custody accounts. The new consolidated safekeeping fee will be equivalent to the current custody account fee and will be subject to VAT. New security collateral fee From February 1, 2021 a new security collateral fee will be introduced. The security collateral fee will be charged on custody accounts for securities posted as collateral calculated in basis points annualised on market value, up to the total margin requirement for the account. The security collateral fee will be charged on a monthly basis by aggregation of the daily fee calculation based on end of day security market value on the custody account. The fee is calculated using Actual/360-day convention. For any amount exceeding the total margin requirement the charge is 0 (zero) bp. For custody accounts relating to the Nasdaq Commodities clearing service the security collateral fee will be 10 bp. For custody accounts relating to the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets clearing service, the security collateral fee will have a tiered model, taking into account both the total value of collateral on the account and the share of cash as part of the total collateral value on the account as further described below. Tiered security collateral fee model for custody accounts in the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets clearing service End of day market Security collateral fee for Security collateral fee for value of the custody accounts where cash custody accounts where cash securities collateral constitutes 35% collateral constitutes less collateral in the or more of the total than 35% of the total custody account collateral value collateral value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > EUR 350 million 9 bps 11 bps -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EUR 150 - 350 10 bps 12 bps million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- < EUR 150 million 11 bps 13 bps -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The security collateral fee will be exempt from VAT. Rebates Rebates given on the safekeeping fee for securities held by clients active in IRS OTC Clearing and for securities held in Intraday Funding Collateral Accounts will apply equally to the new securities collateral fee. The rebate given on collateral balances above EUR 100 million for custody accounts relating to the Nasdaq Commodities clearing service will be removed from January 1, 2020 and will neither be applicable for the new safekeeping fee nor the new security collateral fee. Fee list The complete fee list with additional information can be found on Nasdaq Clearing's website at, https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-collateral-management-fee-list. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com